Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Target Field in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +100 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 6.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 6.5 -125 +105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York games have gone under the set point total four times in a row, and the average total in this streak was eight runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

New York has not won as an underdog of +100 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in seven of its 23 chances.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 4-3 9-3 4-7 11-7 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.