How to Watch the Yankees vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 30 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- The Yankees rank 25th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
- New York has scored 94 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Yankees rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- New York has the second-best ERA (3.16) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.151 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-0) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Cortes will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kenta Maeda
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.