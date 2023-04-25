The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 30 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Yankees rank 25th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.

New York has scored 94 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Yankees rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

New York has the second-best ERA (3.16) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.151 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Cortes will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins L 6-1 Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins - Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers - Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers - Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers - Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez

