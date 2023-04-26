Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .244 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this season, he has homered (20.8%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Judge has had an RBI in eight games this season (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).

In 14 games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

