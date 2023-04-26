Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (24) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 18 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (17.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).

He has scored in eight of 23 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

