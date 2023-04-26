Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 showcases the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS as the Avalanche look to take down the Kraken.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players