Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 will see the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2. Oddsmakers favor the Avalanche in this matchup, assigning them -180 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+155).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-180)

Avalanche (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-8-23 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 30 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-8-5 record (good for 39 points).

Looking at the seven times this season the Avalanche finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-2-3 record, good for seven points.

Colorado has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (3-10-2 record, eight points).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 59 games (47-9-3, 97 points).

In the 36 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 23-10-3 record (49 points).

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-13-3 to record 37 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

In the 29 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 38 points.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has four points (1-10-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 98 points in their 58 games with three or more goals scored.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 34-18-4 (72 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 27 times this season, and earned 27 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

