DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .296.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu is batting .467 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Maeda (0-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
