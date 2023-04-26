DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .296.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • LeMahieu is batting .467 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Twins are sending Maeda (0-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
