DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .296.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu is batting .467 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings