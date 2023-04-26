On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .176 with three walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in six of 17 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings