Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brunson, in his last time out, had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 102-93 win over the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.0 25.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.1 PRA 33.5 33.7 35.3 PR -- 27.5 29.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 106.9 points per contest, which is the best in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 23 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 43 29 6 6 5 1 1 4/21/2023 38 21 4 6 0 0 2 4/18/2023 36 20 5 6 1 0 4 4/15/2023 30 27 2 2 1 0 2 3/31/2023 38 48 4 9 7 0 0 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

