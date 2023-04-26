The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (202.5)



The Cavaliers (43-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better tally than the Knicks have put up (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense New York is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense it is 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).

The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

In 2022-23, New York has attempted 60% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.