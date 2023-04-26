The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 25.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 220 points per game combined, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has put together a 42-38-2 ATS record so far this year.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 23.5 -120 24.0 Julius Randle 21.5 -110 25.1 RJ Barrett 17.5 -115 19.6

