The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Cavaliers (-5.5) 202.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Cavaliers (-5.5) 202.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Cavaliers (-5.5) 202 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Cavaliers (-5.5) 202.5 -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

  • The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the league).
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
  • These teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 25.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 220 points per game combined, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland has put together a 42-38-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 23.5 -120 24.0
Julius Randle 21.5 -110 25.1
RJ Barrett 17.5 -115 19.6

