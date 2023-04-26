Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-250
|+190
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-220
|+190
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the league).
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- These teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 25.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 220 points per game combined, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has put together a 42-38-2 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|23.5
|-120
|24.0
|Julius Randle
|21.5
|-110
|25.1
|RJ Barrett
|17.5
|-115
|19.6
