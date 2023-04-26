The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is 202.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 74 games this season that have had more than 202.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 229.1, 26.6 more points than this game's total.

New York has a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0 Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.

New York has been better against the spread away (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0) this season.

The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).

New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

