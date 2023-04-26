Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is 202.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|202.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 74 games this season that have had more than 202.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 229.1, 26.6 more points than this game's total.
- New York has a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 202.5
|% of Games Over 202.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|66
|80.5%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220.0
|Knicks
|74
|90.2%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
- New York has been better against the spread away (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0) this season.
- The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).
- New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
