The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is 202.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 74 games this season that have had more than 202.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 229.1, 26.6 more points than this game's total.
  • New York has a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New York has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0
Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
  • New York has been better against the spread away (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0) this season.
  • The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).
  • New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

