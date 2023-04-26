The Cleveland Cavaliers will meet the New York Knicks in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Knicks

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

New York is 29-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.

The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are better offensively, scoring 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 113 points per game at home, and 113.2 on the road.

New York is conceding fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2).

This year the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (23.5 per game) than on the road (22.4).

Knicks Injuries