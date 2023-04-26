You can wager on player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and others on the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-125) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143) 2.5 (-143)

Randle is averaging 25.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.6 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Randle's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 1.6 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Randle's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 3.5 (+110) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 23.5 points. That is 0.5 fewer than his season average of 24.

Brunson has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

Brunson has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (+115) 3.5 (-115)

Mitchell's 28.3 points per game average is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Mitchell has collected 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Mitchell's year-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Mitchell's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 3.5 (+110) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)

Evan Mobley is posting 16.2 points per game, 2.7 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 9.5.

Mobley's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

