The injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 5 with the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo!

On Sunday when these teams last played, the Knicks bested the Cavaliers 102-93. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the win with 29 points, while Darius Garland put up 23 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed Knicks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 112 points per contest, compared to their season average of 116.

New York hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.