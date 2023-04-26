Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks knocked off the Cavaliers, 102-93, on Sunday. Brunson scored a team-high 29 points for the Knicks, and Darius Garland had 23 for the Cavaliers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 29 6 6 1 1 5 RJ Barrett 26 2 1 0 1 0 Josh Hart 19 7 2 2 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle leads the Knicks in scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10), and produces 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Knicks get 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 17.9 3.8 3.7 1.4 0 2.6 Jalen Brunson 18.4 2.6 4 1.2 0.1 1.6 Mitchell Robinson 7 9.8 1.3 1.1 2.6 0 Josh Hart 10.4 7.7 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.8 Obi Toppin 14.4 3.4 2.5 1.1 0.3 2.2

