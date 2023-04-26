The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .211 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.17 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Maeda (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
