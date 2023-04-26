The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .211 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

