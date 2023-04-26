Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .211 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins' 3.17 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
