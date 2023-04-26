RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Barrett, in his last appearance, had 26 points in a 102-93 win over the Cavaliers.

Let's break down Barrett's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.6 16.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.3 Assists -- 2.8 2.8 PRA 23.5 27.4 23.8 PR -- 24.6 21 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.0



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 16.1% and 14.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Allowing 106.9 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 23 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 38 26 2 1 0 1 0 4/21/2023 31 19 8 3 3 0 1 4/18/2023 33 14 3 0 0 0 1 4/15/2023 31 7 4 6 1 0 4 3/31/2023 30 14 7 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

