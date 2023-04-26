Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .192.
- In four of eight games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Calhoun has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
