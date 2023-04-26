How to Watch the Yankees vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kenta Maeda and Domingo German are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees face off on Wednesday at Target Field.
Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.
- New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored 96 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).
- The Yankees rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.25 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.160 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- German (1-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- German will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kenta Maeda
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Peyton Battenfield
