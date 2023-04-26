Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins (14-10) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+100). An 8-run total has been set in the contest.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 15 times and won 12, or 80%, of those games.

The Twins have an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +100 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +250 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.