Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) in his last game against the Twins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in total hits (24) this season while batting .267 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 25), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.67 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
