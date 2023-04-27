Adam Fox will be on the ice Thursday when his New York Rangers face the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Fox are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Adam Fox vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus this season, in 24:22 per game on the ice, is +28.

In 12 of 82 games this season, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 54 of 82 games this year, Fox has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

Fox has an assist in 48 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.

The implied probability that Fox hits the over on his points over/under is 59.2%, based on the odds.

Fox has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 71 Points 14 12 Goals 2 59 Assists 12

