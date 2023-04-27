Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .517 this season.
  • He ranks 37th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.8%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 37.5% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (12.5%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.67).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
