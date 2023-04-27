Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .517 this season.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.8%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- He has scored in nine games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (12.5%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.67).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
