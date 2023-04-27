Artemi Panarin Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Artemi Panarin will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Panarin against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.
Artemi Panarin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Panarin Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 19:36 on the ice per game.
- Panarin has a goal in 23 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Panarin has a point in 54 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 25 of them.
- Panarin has an assist in 43 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.
- Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.1% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Panarin Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|12
|92
|Points
|7
|29
|Goals
|1
|63
|Assists
|6
