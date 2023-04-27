Artemi Panarin will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Panarin against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Artemi Panarin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 19:36 on the ice per game.

Panarin has a goal in 23 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Panarin has a point in 54 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 25 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 43 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Panarin Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 92 Points 7 29 Goals 1 63 Assists 6

