Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kreider's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Chris Kreider vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is +21.

Kreider has a goal in 33 games this year out of 79 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

Kreider has a point in 47 games this season (out of 79), including multiple points 14 times.

In 18 of 79 games this year, Kreider has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Kreider hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 79 Games 12 55 Points 17 36 Goals 11 19 Assists 6

