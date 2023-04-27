The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to play the New York Rangers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is tied 2-2. Bookmakers list the Rangers as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +100 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-120).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-120)

Devils (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (47-22-13 overall) have posted a record of 10-14-24 in games that have needed OT this season.

New York has earned 33 points (11-9-11) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In 13 games this season when the Rangers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of six points (2-9-2).

When New York has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have earned 87 points in their 49 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 23-7-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 21-6-10 to record 52 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

