The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .280 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In nine games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 42.9% of his games this season (nine of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
