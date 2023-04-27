The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .280 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In nine games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 42.9% of his games this season (nine of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

