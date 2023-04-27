Filip Chytil will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Chytil's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Filip Chytil vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Chytil Season Stats Insights

Chytil has averaged 14:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +15).

Chytil has a goal in 20 games this season out of 74 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Chytil has a point in 37 games this season (out of 74), including multiple points 11 times.

In 23 of 74 games this season, Chytil has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Chytil's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Chytil going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Chytil Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 74 Games 11 45 Points 7 22 Goals 3 23 Assists 4

