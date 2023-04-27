The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .392.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Torres will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.

In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%).

He has scored in 10 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings