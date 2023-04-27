Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .392.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Torres will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%).
- He has scored in 10 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (75.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
