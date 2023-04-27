Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .212 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 10 of 15 games this season, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
- Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
