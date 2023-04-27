Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zibanejad's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mika Zibanejad vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus this season, in 19:58 per game on the ice, is +25.

In Zibanejad's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Zibanejad has a point in 58 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 26 times.

Zibanejad has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability that Zibanejad goes over his points prop total is 64.2%, based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 91 Points 10 39 Goals 3 52 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.