The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .158 with three walks.
  • In three of seven games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Peraza has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
