The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .158 with three walks.

In three of seven games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Peraza has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings