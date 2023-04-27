Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .216.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
- Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
