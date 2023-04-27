Patrick Kane will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Kane available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Patrick Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 19:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -22).

In Kane's 73 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 43 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Kane has an assist in 34 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 73 Games 8 58 Points 12 21 Goals 4 37 Assists 8

