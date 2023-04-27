How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Rangers take the road to play the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is tied up at 2-2.
ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 is the spot to tune in to see the Devils and the Rangers hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|3-1 NJ
|4/22/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|4/18/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers' total of 216 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.
- The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
