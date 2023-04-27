The New York Rangers take the road to play the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is tied up at 2-2.

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 is the spot to tune in to see the Devils and the Rangers hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 216 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.

The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players