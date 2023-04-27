Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center features the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing off at 7:30 PM on Thursday, April 27 ET, broadcast on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Rangers are underdogs (+100) in this matchup against the Devils (-120).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-120)
|Rangers (+100)
|-
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have been an underdog 24 times, and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 11-10, a 52.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, New York has gone over the total twice.
- During their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers have given up 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +57 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.
