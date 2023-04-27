Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center features the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing off at 7:30 PM on Thursday, April 27 ET, broadcast on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Rangers are underdogs (+100) in this matchup against the Devils (-120).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-120) Rangers (+100) -

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have been an underdog 24 times, and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

New York has a record of 11-10, a 52.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, New York has gone over the total twice.

During their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers have given up 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +57 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.

