Jack Hughes and Artemi Panarin are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers meet at Prudential Center on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Panarin's 29 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for New York add up to 92 total points on the season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 1 0 1 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 91 total points this season. He has scored 39 goals and added 52 assists in 82 games.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Devils Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Adam Fox is a key contributor on offense for New York with 12 goals and 59 assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 3 at Devils Apr. 20 0 2 2 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 4 4 1 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (99 total points), having collected 43 goals and 56 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 6 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Apr. 13 0 2 2 5

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists to total 80 points (one per game).

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 0 0 0 5 at Capitals Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

