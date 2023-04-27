Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Devils NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 27, 2023
Jack Hughes and Artemi Panarin are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers meet at Prudential Center on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Panarin's 29 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for New York add up to 92 total points on the season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 91 total points this season. He has scored 39 goals and added 52 assists in 82 games.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Adam Fox is a key contributor on offense for New York with 12 goals and 59 assists.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 18
|0
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|1
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (99 total points), having collected 43 goals and 56 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Apr. 13
|0
|2
|2
|5
Put your picks to the test and bet on Devils vs. Rangers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists to total 80 points (one per game).
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Capitals
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.