Vincent Trocheck will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils play on Thursday at Prudential Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Trocheck in that upcoming Rangers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Vincent Trocheck vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.

In 21 of 82 games this year Trocheck has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 41 of 82 games this year, Trocheck has recorded a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.

Trocheck has an assist in 33 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Trocheck goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 62 Points 6 22 Goals 3 40 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.