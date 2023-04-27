Vladimir Tarasenko will be on the ice Thursday when his New York Rangers meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Tarasenko intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Vladimir Tarasenko vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tarasenko Season Stats Insights

In 69 games this season, Tarasenko has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

Tarasenko has scored a goal in 19 of 69 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tarasenko has a point in 37 games this year (out of 69), including multiple points 11 times.

Tarasenko has an assist in 24 of 69 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Tarasenko's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Tarasenko has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tarasenko Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 69 Games 7 50 Points 4 18 Goals 2 32 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.