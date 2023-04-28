Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Hicks -- batting .174 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks has four walks while batting .147.
- Hicks has picked up a hit in four games this year (28.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Hicks has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5).
