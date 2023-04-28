Aaron Hicks -- batting .174 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks has four walks while batting .147.

Hicks has picked up a hit in four games this year (28.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Hicks has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

