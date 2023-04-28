Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.505) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.
- Rizzo has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (20.0%).
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has had an RBI in nine games this year (36.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%).
- In 36.0% of his games this year (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send deGrom (2-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 29th, .787 WHIP ranks third, and 14.5 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
