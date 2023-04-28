Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.505) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.

Rizzo has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (20.0%).

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has had an RBI in nine games this year (36.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%).

In 36.0% of his games this year (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

