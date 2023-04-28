Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franchy Cordero -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero is batting .160 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- Cordero has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Cordero has an RBI in five of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.