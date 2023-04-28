Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .326 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 22 hits.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (16.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.0% of his games this season, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0%.
  • In 11 of 25 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5) among qualifying pitchers.
