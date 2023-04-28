How to Watch the Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet Friday for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2 in the series.
You can see the Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/25/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|3-2 NYI
|4/23/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|4/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-1 NYI
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals over that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes give up 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
- With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 29 goals over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
