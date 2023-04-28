Oswaldo Cabrera -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .211 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In five games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

