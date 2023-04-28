Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .211 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In five games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
