Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (14-11) and New York Yankees (15-11) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on April 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (2-0) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (0-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Oddsmakers have given New York the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (112 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule