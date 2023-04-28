The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will play on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rangers are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+155). The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rangers -190 +155 7 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • The Yankees have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • New York's games have gone over the total in nine of its 26 chances.
  • The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-7 6-4 10-3 5-8 12-8 3-3

