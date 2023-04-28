The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will play on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rangers are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+155). The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -190 +155 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in nine of its 26 chances.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 6-4 10-3 5-8 12-8 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.