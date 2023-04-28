How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the New York Yankees and projected starter Clarke Schmidt on Friday at Globe Life Field.
Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 34 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 68 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 112 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.31 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.139 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
- None of Schmidt's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Schmidt has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.0 innings per appearance.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|W 12-6
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kenta Maeda
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tanner Bibee
