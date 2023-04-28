Gleyber Torres and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.386/.470 so far this year.

Torres will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)

deGrom Stats

The Rangers' Jacob deGrom (2-0) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts this season, deGrom has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

The 34-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 29th, .787 WHIP ranks third, and 14.5 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

deGrom Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 11 0 at Royals Apr. 17 4.0 0 0 0 5 1 vs. Royals Apr. 11 7.0 7 2 2 9 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 5 6.0 2 2 1 11 2 vs. Phillies Mar. 30 3.2 6 5 5 7 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.360/.485 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (24 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .255/.311/.521 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

